OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,399 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $13,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 176,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $401,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $103.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.02. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.46 and a 1 year high of $107.84.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

