Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of ICSH stock opened at $50.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.