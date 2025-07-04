AF Advisors Inc. Sells 369 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AF Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $308.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $308.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

