Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Elementis Trading Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29.

Elementis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.0935 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Elementis’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

