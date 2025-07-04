Meta Games Coin (MGC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $26.78 Thousand

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Meta Games Coin token can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00001372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meta Games Coin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $26.78 thousand worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,904.74 or 0.99963911 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

Meta Games Coin Profile

Meta Games Coin’s genesis date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,010,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Meta Games Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 1.49743201 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $44,892.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

