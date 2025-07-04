Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Director Mary Pat Mccarthy Sells 2,404 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total value of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,864. The trade was a 9.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Pat Mccarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ MU opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $136.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.72 and a 200-day moving average of $94.77. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $137.13.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

