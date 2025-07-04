Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $18.08

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.63 billion and approximately $324.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $18.08 or 0.00016600 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 457,187,910 coins and its circulating supply is 422,185,210 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.