Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $18.08

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $7.63 billion and approximately $324.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $18.08 or 0.00016600 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000143 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00002005 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00004452 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00003740 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000370 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000030 BTC.
About Avalanche
Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 457,187,910 coins and its circulating supply is 422,185,210 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
