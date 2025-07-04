SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.37 and last traded at $37.13, with a volume of 147699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.18.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,167,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 161.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 595.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

