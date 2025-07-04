MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 9612 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of MTN Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th.

MTN Group Trading Up 1.0%

MTN Group Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

Further Reading

