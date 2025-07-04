L7 Price Tops $0.0476 on Major Exchanges (LSD)

L7 (LSD) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One L7 token can currently be bought for $0.0476 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, L7 has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. L7 has a market cap of $14.28 thousand and $654.86 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get L7 alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,904.74 or 0.99963911 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

L7 Token Profile

L7’s launch date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official website is www.l7dex.finance. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.04268565 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade L7 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for L7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for L7 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.