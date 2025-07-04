Hartline Investment Corp Has $519,000 Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,351 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $881,470,000 after acquiring an additional 281,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,981,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,685,000 after purchasing an additional 210,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 802,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162,757 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,626,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $1,983,189.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,846.60. This trade represents a 17.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,345 and sold 70,621 shares valued at $25,935,717. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MSTR. HC Wainwright started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $405.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 3.70.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The business had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.