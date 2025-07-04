Hartline Investment Corp Makes New Investment in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $713,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FLTR stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $25.58.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

