44 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $796,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $20,383,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $83.98. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

