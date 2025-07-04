44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $403,680.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,350.04. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,500 shares of company stock valued at $23,580,720. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.10. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.