OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,727,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,865 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $85,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

VTEB stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

