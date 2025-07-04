OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,511 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,704,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 4.2% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $355,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $642,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 278,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

