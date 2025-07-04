iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,628 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $70,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.19. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

