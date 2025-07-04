OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 743,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,324 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $49,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE opened at $74.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $67.04. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

