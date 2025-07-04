Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 111,902 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,902 shares during the period. Sportradar Group makes up about 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sportradar Group by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of SRAD opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sportradar Group AG has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.32 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $336.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sportradar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SRAD

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.