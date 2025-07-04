2,748 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Bought by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BSV stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.63 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.