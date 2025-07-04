Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $207.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.38.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.