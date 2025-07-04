OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 592,569 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,808,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,569 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $106,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

