iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

