Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.