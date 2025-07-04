Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 35,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $50.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

