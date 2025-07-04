OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,571 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 946,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $33,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.26. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

