Financial Survey: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) & Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pfizer and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pfizer 12.62% 20.33% 8.53% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.4% of Pfizer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Pfizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Pfizer has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pfizer and Roche, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pfizer 1 13 5 3 2.45 Roche 1 3 1 2 2.57

Pfizer presently has a consensus target price of $28.55, indicating a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Pfizer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pfizer is more favorable than Roche.

Dividends

Pfizer pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Roche pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pfizer pays out 124.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pfizer has raised its dividend for 16 consecutive years. Pfizer is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pfizer and Roche”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pfizer $62.46 billion 2.32 $8.03 billion $1.38 18.44 Roche $68.73 billion 3.75 $9.40 billion N/A N/A

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Pfizer.

Summary

Pfizer beats Roche on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands. It also provides medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, such as biosimilars for chronic immune and inflammatory diseases under the Xeljanz, Enbrel, Inflectra, Litfulo, Velsipity, and Cibinqo brands; amyloidosis, hemophilia, endocrine diseases, and sickle cell disease under the Vyndaqel family, Oxbryta, BeneFIX, Somavert, Ngenla, and Genotropin brands; sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, and Panzyga brands; and biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Inlyta, Bosulif, Mektovi, Padcev, Adcetris, Talzenna, Tukysa, Elrexfio, Tivdak, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands. In addition, the company involved in the contract manufacturing business. It serves wholesalers, retailers, hospitals, clinics, government agencies, pharmacies, individual provider offices, retail pharmacies, and integrated delivery systems. The company has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Astellas Pharma US, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and BioNTech SE. Pfizer Inc. was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation. It is also developing products for various therapeutic areas. In addition, it offers in vitro tests for the diagnosis of various diseases, such as cancer, diabetes, Covid-19, hepatitis, human papillomavirus, and other diseases; diagnostic instruments; and digital health solutions. Roche Holding AG was founded in 1896 and is based in Basel, Switzerland.

