Bitkub Coin (KUB) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Bitkub Coin coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitkub Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $131.98 million and $535.47 thousand worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,850,000 coins. Bitkub Coin’s official message board is medium.com/bitkubchain. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.kubchain.com. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @kubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitkub Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Chain aims to lay the foundation of the local Blockchain ecosystem, allowing Decentralized Applications and their assets to function transparently with affordable transaction fees and high-speed confirmation times.KUB is a native and utility coin of the Bitkub Chain that is used to fuel, operate, and govern the Bitkub Chain ecosystem. KUB has multiple utilities such as paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credit on Bitkub Exchange, and also transferring KUB to one another.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitkub Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

