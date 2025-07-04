Cookie 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.34 Million (COOKIE)

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Cookie token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Cookie has a market capitalization of $89.27 million and $21.34 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cookie has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,904.74 or 0.99963911 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108,480.78 or 0.99648017 BTC.

About Cookie

Cookie launched on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,930,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 547,655,753 tokens. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun. Cookie’s official website is www.cookie.fun.

Buying and Selling Cookie

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,930,212 with 547,655,753 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.16893059 USD and is down -5.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $22,405,608.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars.

