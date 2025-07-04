PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 15,690 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 15,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $201,145.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,599.64. The trade was a 33.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Steven Pantelick sold 15,598 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $195,598.92.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $48,280.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Steven Pantelick sold 4,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $39,320.00.

PubMatic Trading Up 1.2%

PubMatic stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PubMatic had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $63.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUBM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in PubMatic by 23,208.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

