Arkle Resources (LON:ARK) Shares Down 14% – Here’s What Happened

Arkle Resources PLC (LON:ARK – Get Free Report) shares were down 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). Approximately 1,337,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,501,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.25 ($0.00).

Arkle Resources Trading Down 2.2%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.29. The company has a market cap of £1.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Arkle Resources Company Profile

Arkle is a diversified exploration company with principal assets in gold and zinc exploration licences across Ireland. The Company has two 100% owned gold projects (Mine River and Inishowen) and is in joint venture with Teck Ireland Ltd. at the Oldcastle Zinc Project and with Group Eleven Resources Corp.

