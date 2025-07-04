Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $16.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,873.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 40,131 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $102.24 and a 52 week high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.64.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

