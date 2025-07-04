Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lifted by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 2.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.93.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

