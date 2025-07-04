Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Invests $12.20 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,204,000. Expand Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXE opened at $107.95 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.66 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.91%.

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Expand Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.40.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

