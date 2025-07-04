Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $7,545,901,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,473,132,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,130,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,830,000 after buying an additional 8,223,945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after buying an additional 5,220,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,758,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,174,000 after buying an additional 3,944,353 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

