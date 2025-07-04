MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 6,316 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

MBA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 109.78 and a beta of 0.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

