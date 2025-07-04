Insider Buying: Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Acquires £3,327.60 in Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Salma Shah bought 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,327.60 ($4,542.80).

MTO stock opened at GBX 141 ($1.92) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 147.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.87. Mitie Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.18).

Mitie Group (LON:MTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitie Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 16th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 165 ($2.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.



Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

