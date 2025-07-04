Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 6.45. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,810,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,329,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,345,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,007,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,671,000 after buying an additional 526,819 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

