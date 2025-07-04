MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to $21.00

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Trading Up 1.2%

MAG Silver Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.75. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $21.83.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. MAG Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MAG Silver by 124.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,303,000 after purchasing an additional 446,543 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,455,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,350,000 after purchasing an additional 258,379 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,660,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after buying an additional 131,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.