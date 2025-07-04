International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ICAGY. Barclays downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4%
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 115.72% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
