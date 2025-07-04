Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Medicus Pharma from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, D Boral Capital upgraded shares of Medicus Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.
Medicus Pharma Stock Performance
Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.19). Sell-side analysts forecast that Medicus Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Medicus Pharma
In other news, major shareholder Velocity Fund Partners, Lp sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $579,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,248,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,080,280.52. This represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Institutional Trading of Medicus Pharma
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medicus Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,628,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medicus Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $4,710,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicus Pharma during the first quarter worth about $211,000.
About Medicus Pharma
Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.
