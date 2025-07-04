Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Raymond James Financial

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James Financial from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Get Fortive alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fortive

Fortive Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. Fortive has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.08.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 12.90%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,630,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,058,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 51,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $12,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. The trade was a 28.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 60.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 239,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,750,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.