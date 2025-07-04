Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $110.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

