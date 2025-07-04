Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BDTX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

Shares of BDTX opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average is $2.03. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $146.70 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 2.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 429.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

