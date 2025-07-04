CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd.

In other CarMax news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. This represents a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 93.1% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 50.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMX opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.38.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

