Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.49.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $215.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

