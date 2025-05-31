Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Celanese were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Celanese by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 739.1% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $92.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Celanese Trading Down 3.0%

Celanese stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.79%.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,174.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,120.24. The trade was a 10.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

