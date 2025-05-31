Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 367,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 57,130 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 184,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after buying an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 599.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after buying an additional 109,007 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,893,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $121.01 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $122.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

