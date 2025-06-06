Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut to Hold at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.71.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $127.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.65. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $73.04 and a twelve month high of $128.24. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The business had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,655.32. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $505,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,830,158.20. This represents a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,528. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,465,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $21,104,000.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.