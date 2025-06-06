UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $630.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

MA stock opened at $584.76 on Tuesday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $588.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $546.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 65,631.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,238,764,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,526,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $837,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

